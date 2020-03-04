Quality Management Software (QMS) Market is anticipated to reach 15.48 USD billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period

According to a new report on Quality Management Software (QMS) Market published by Polaris Market Research, the global market is anticipated to reach 15.48 USD billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

QMS is used to replace the paper-based systems with automated quality management systems that follow stringent regulations and quality standards. This improves the product quality, increase the efficiency and satisfy the customer demands. QMS is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth owing to the standards and regulations compliance. The key factor that boosts the QMS market is the solutions and systems used to ensure high-quality products and processes.

QMS reduces the risk of quality process failures and lower costs for a large number of clients across a range of industries. QMS offers various features such as track deviations, improves non-conformances, improves safety and other features. Adoption of QMS can help the organization to improve its performance and overall competitiveness.

Owing to the strict regulations, embedded business models and complex procedures, in the manufacturing, transportation & logistics sector, the implementation of QMS has increased. These regulatory implications are another major driving factor for the market. The demand for QMS is driven by the consumer goods & retail segment which facilitates the user by delivering high-quality products at a cheap price which meets customer satisfaction.

QMS offers different solutions which include complaint handling, audit management, change management, as well as document control. The factor that triggers the growth of QMS is document control which ensures secure documents and offers a repository for all documentation that makes search and retrieval a very easy task. Another rising factor that boosts the market growth of QMS is cloud-based deployment which offers flexibility, scalability, and optimized processes. Due to the recent advancements in technology, most of the companies are switching to cloud-based services.

Key Findings from the study suggest that North America is the major region for the quality management software in 2017. Quality management software is dominated by segments such as non-conformance/ corrective & preventive solutions. The complaint handling market is expected to emerge as the key segment over the forecast period. Developing economies of Asia Pacific drive the demand for QMS with application in industries such as manufacturing, transportation & logistics. Change management is also one of the key reason that gains traction in the Asia-Pacific market. Another rising factor that boosts the market growth of QMS is cloud-based deployment which offers flexibility, scalability, and optimized processes. Due to the recent advancements in technology, most of the companies are switching to cloud-based services.

Key players for QMS in the market are Aras Corporation, Dassault Systems SE, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., MasterControl, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parasoft Corporation, PSC Biotech Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Sparta Systems.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Quality Management Software Market Insights

3.1. Quality Management Software Market – Industry snapshot

3.2. Quality Management Software Market- Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Quality Management Software Market- Market dynamics

3.3.1. Quality Management Software – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Quality Management Software Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Quality Management Software Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Quality Management Software Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Quality Management Software Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Quality Management Software Market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Quality Management Software Market Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Quality Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Solution Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Complaint Handling

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Audit Management

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Change Management

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Non-conformance/corrective & preventive Solution

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Document Control Solution

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Quality Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Deployment Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Cloud-Based

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6. Quality Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Company Size

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.3. Large Enterprises

6.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7. Quality Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

7.1. Key findings

7.2. IT & Telecom

7.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Healthcare

7.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Transportation & Logistics

7.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.5. Consumer goods & Retails

7.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.6. Defense & Aerospace

7.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.7. Manufacturing

7.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8. Quality Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Regions

8.1. Key findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size , 2017 – 2026

8.2.4. Quality Management Software market by application, 2017-2026

8.2.5. U.S.

8.2.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017-2026

8.2.6. Canada

8.2.6.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017-2026

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.3.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.5. Germany

8.3.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017-2026

8.3.6. UK

8.3.6.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017-2026

8.3.7. France

8.3.7.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.7.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.7.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.3.7.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017-2026

8.3.8. Italy

8.3.8.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.8.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.3.8.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.3.8.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 -2026

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.4.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.5. China

8.4.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 2026

8.4.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.6. India

8.4.6.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017-2026

8.4.6.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.7. Japan

8.4.7.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.7.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.7.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.4.7.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.8. Australia

8.4.8.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.8.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.4.8.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.4.8.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017- 2026

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5. Brazil

8.5.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.5. Mexico

8.5.5.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.6.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.5. UAE

8.6.5.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.5.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.5.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.6.5.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.6. Saudi Arabia

8.6.6.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.6.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.6.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.6.6.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.7. South Africa

8.6.7.1. Quality Management Software market by solution type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.7.2. Quality Management Software market by deployment type, 2017 – 2026

8.6.7.3. Quality Management Software market by organization size, 2017 – 2026

8.6.7.4. Quality Management Software market by application type, 2017 – 2026

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Sparta Systems, Inc

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Siemens AG

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. SAP SE

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Microsoft Corporation

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request

