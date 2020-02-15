Qualitative Analysis: L-Leucine Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of L-Leucine Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sporting activities are the blooming trend not only for the professional athlete but also for the common people as they are more concern about their health and fitness. Thus people are inclined towards the leisure activities, and sports nutrition is one of it. Sports nutrition deals with type, and quantity of food and fluids to be consumed depending on different perspectives such as age, sex, and health of the person. The amino acid is the building blocks of muscles and is the most preferred component in health nutrition. L- Leucine, an essential and primary component of the amino acids. L- Leucine helps in muscle synthesis in a body as it occurs in the dietary supplements as a component of protein. The body’s protein structure consist of 8% of L-leucine and is beneficial in the body as it helps in ingestion. It is the strongest branched chain amino acid without which a muscle building cannot be sustained as it creates muscle building environment. It is majorly recommended in professional athlete and bodybuilders.

Global L-leucine: Market Dynamics

The L- leucine market shows significant growth in the forecast period owing to various health benefits and other industrial applications. Increase in demand for the dietary supplements due to growing fitness-conscious population and improving health standards in the emerging economies such as Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Moreover the factors such as increasing demand for the flavor enhancers in the processed food and beverage industries, various health benefits such as regulation of blood- sugar level, growth and repair of muscle and bone tissue, hormone production, energy regulation, reduction in protein breakdown, mTOR activation, weight loss, fuels the growth of the L-leucine market. The demand for the L-leucine market shows significant CAGR as it cannot be produced in the body and should be obtained through dietary supplements and sources. The demand for the L-leucine market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

However, steady supply of the L-leucine is a challenge for the market players and the health concerns such as symptoms such as diarrhea, when consumed in the excessive amount, affect the growth of the L- leucine market as people prefer other substitutes considering the health issues. Moreover, the plant-based L-leucine is more preferred due to its natural source over the animal. All the above factors restrain the growth of the L- leucine market in the forecast period.

Global L-leucine: Segmentation

Based on Industrial Uses, L-leucine market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Agriculture/ Animal feed

Based on applications, L-leucine market is segmented into

Food additive

Flavor enhancer

Based on sources, L-leucine market is segmented into

Animal

Plant

Global L-leucine: Segment Overview

The L-leucine market is majorly driven by the nutritional supplements in the food industries. Various nutritive food contained with the essential proteins and digestive fluids and juices contains l-leucine. It is the leading segment in the global l-leucine market as it is used as a flavoring agent, additive, and energy component in the products. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industries in the nutritional therapy. In Agriculture and animal feed, it is used in the pet food, animal feed and in cosmetic industries too.

By its sources, an Animal source of the l—leucine includes meat, pork, chicken, eggs, and fish and milk products. The plant source is the natural source of l-leucine as it is obtained from brown rice, beans, nuts, soy, and wheat.

Global L-leucine: Regional Overview

The l-leucine market marked its presence in regions including Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Considering favorable development of the food and pharmaceutical industries, the L-leucine market shows significant growth in the Asia Pacific. The demand for the naturally sourced l-leucine is expected to show significant CAGR in Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for the dietary supplements and health awareness is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. North America, Europe shows significant market share in the l-leucine market growth.

Global L-leucine: Market Players

The prominent market players in the l-leucine market includes Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,

