QRT-PCR Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global qRT-PCR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the qRT-PCR development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global qRT-PCR market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this studyThermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)Takara Bio Inc (Japan)Agilent Technologies (U.S.)Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.)Abbot Laboratories (U.S.)Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split intoqPCR
dPCR
Market segment by Application, split intoPathogen Testing
Oncology Testing
Blood Screening
Research Applications
Forensic Applications
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report coversUnited States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global qRT-PCR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 qPCR
1.4.3 dPCR
1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global qRT-PCR Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pathogen Testing
1.5.3 Oncology Testing
1.5.4 Blood Screening
1.5.5 Research Applications
1.5.6 Forensic Applications
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends2.1 qRT-PCR Market Size
2.2 qRT-PCR Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 qRT-PCR Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 qRT-PCR Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 qRT-PCR Introduction
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) Revenue in qRT-PCR Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)12.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 qRT-PCR Introduction
12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Revenue in qRT-PCR Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)12.3.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 qRT-PCR Introduction
12.3.4 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Revenue in qRT-PCR Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Recent Development
12.4 QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)12.4.1 QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 qRT-PCR Introduction
12.4.4 QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Revenue in qRT-PCR Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development
12.5 Takara Bio Inc (Japan)12.5.1 Takara Bio Inc (Japan) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 qRT-PCR Introduction
12.5.4 Takara Bio Inc (Japan) Revenue in qRT-PCR Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Takara Bio Inc (Japan) Recent Development
Continued…….
