Growth Opportunities of Qatar Facility Management Market in coming years | Top key players Mosanada FMS, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Al Asmakh Facility Management Company, COMO Facilities Management, Doha, Qatar, OCS Qatar LLC, Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management services, ASTAD Project Management

According to P&S Intelligence, The Qatari facility management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019–2024.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by increasing construction activities in the region, owing to the upcoming mega events such as FIFA World Cup 2022, in the country. Facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines, in a bid to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process, and technology. Also, these services provide safe and clean environments for residents, employees, and building visitors.

Upcoming international mega events laying immense opportunities for market growth

Qatar will host some of the major international events to be held during 2019–2022, including World Artistic Championship for Gymnastics, Gulf Expo, International Conference on Environment and Natural Science, FIFA World Cup, and others, which are creating huge demand for facility management services. To organize such big events, the country will need infrastructure and hospitality services, in order to provide lodging facility for participants and visitors from different countries. This will create huge opportunities for players operating in the Qatari facility management market.

On the basis of services

The Qatari facility management market is categorized into property services (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) maintenance; mechanical and electrical maintenance; and others), cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environmental management services, and other services. The other services include reception staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management.

Property services held the largest share in the facility management industry of Qatar, accounting for more than 25% revenue contribution in 2017. Property services offer various benefits such as decreased tenant turnover, rent collection, short vacancy cycles, low maintenance and repair costs, assistance with taxes, and others. Owing to such benefits, the demand for this service type is growing in Qatar.

In terms of mode of service, the Qatari facility management market is categorized into in-house and outsourced (integrated, bundled, and single). In-house category held the largest share in the facility management industry of Qatar, with a revenue contribution of 60% in 2017. The leading position of in-house mode of service is attributed to its long-standing presence, comparatively low cost, and high adoption rate.

Based on type

The market is classified into hard, soft, and others (catering services, vehicle fleet management, environmental management, space management, and utility management). Hard services are estimated to account for the largest revenue share in the Qatari facility management market in 2018, driven by the fact that these services are technical in nature and hence are expensive.

