Pyruvic Acid Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Pyruvic acid is a alpha-keto acid with a carboxylic acid and a ketone functional group. It is a colorless liquid that is represented chemically as C3H4O3, while pyruvate (the conjugate base, CH3COCOO−) is a key intermediate in several metabolic pathways.

Currently, Musashino, Toray, Minakem, Tianjin Shengdao Technology and Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech are the leaders of pyruvic acid industry. Musashino is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Musashino was 602 ton, and the company held a production share of 24.3%. In Europe and the United States, Musashino and Minakem are the market leader.

Pyruvic acid or pyruvate is a key intermediate in the glycolytic and pyruvate dehydrogenase pathways, which are involved in biological energy production. Pyruvic acid is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, daily chemicals and food additives. In 2017, pharmaceuticals application held 60.6% of the consumption market share. In fact, the trade flow of pyruvic acid is less. The trade flow of pyruvic acid mainly comes from pyruvic acid derivatives.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pyruvic Acid market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46 million by 2024, from US$ 42 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pyruvic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pyruvic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Chemical Synthesis
Bio Synthesis

Chemical Synthesis

Bio Synthesis

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemicals

Food Additives

Others

Market regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Musashino

Toray

Minakem

Tianjin Shengdao Technology

Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech

Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical

Fleurchem

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pyruvic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pyruvic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pyruvic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pyruvic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

