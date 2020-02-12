Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pyrolysis Gasoline Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Pyrolysis gasoline is one such product, for which the demand is showing progressive growth in the end use industries. During the production of propylene and ethylene from naphtha at high temperature, the by-product obtained is known as pygas or pyrolysis gasoline. Pyrolysis gasoline is a yellow liquid and is colourless in nature and contain highly aromatic contents and high octane number from C5 to C12 and have density lower than the water.

Pyrolysis gasoline is highly flammable both in vapour and liquid form and is thermally stable at lower temperatures, and may decompose at higher temperatures. Pyrolysis gasoline is hydro treated in two stages; the first stage includes trickle bed conversion for the removal of highly reactive species and in the second stage, remaining olefins and sulphurs are hydrogenated in gas phase, these two stages provide various benefits for the processes such as, improves oxygen stability and colour, which are the important features of final finished product, reduce gum content (because additional gum content than required can create serious issues while processing) and also reduce fouling in downstream process of desulphurization unit. Pyrolysis gasoline has high potential in blending mixture in various end user products, due to its high octane number. Along with this, pyrolysis gasoline can be used as additives in separation of components into benzene, toluene and xylene, which are also known as BTX products. The advantage of pyrolysis gasoline over naphtha is its unit value, which is higher than naphtha, due to this, production and sales is beneficial for the manufacturers.

In the composition of pyrolysis gasoline, the percentage of benzene, toluene and xylene is higher with respect to other components such as styrene, and other aromatics. Fluctuating oil and raw material prices for the process of pyrolysis gasoline is restricting market growth. However, manufacturers are trying to find out solutions to find alternative raw materials for the formation of pyrolysis gasoline.

Catalysts play a vital role in the process of pyrolysis gasoline, mainly nickel and palladium are the main catalysts for the surplus aromatics during the production of pyrolysis gasoline, as all the manufacturing process is completed in closed system, which can prevent the escape of vapour and liquid to minimize the environment concern.

Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Dynamics

Innovative technologies to improve demand of pyrolysis gasoline is expected to witness significant market growth in between the forecast period (2016–2026). The demand is majorly driven by various factors such as its usage in boosting of octane for motor fuels in petrochemical operation and internal source of fuel oil products and for benzene. On the basis of geographical region, growth of pyrolysis gasoline is majorly driven by North America and European countries followed by Asia Pacific region. Additional gum formation during the process of pyrolysis gasoline is creating challenge to the manufacturers. The stringent regulations from Governments of various countries regarding aromatic contents make pyrolysis gasoline utilization as a blending mixture more difficult. Increasing demand from the end use industries is expected to create opportunity for the manufacturers from the supply and demand side, currently global pyrolysis gasoline production is high in demand and is expected to increase in the near future due to increasing consumption from end use industries. Manufacturers are focusing on various strategies in the pyrolysis gasoline market, such as to obtain aromatic source mixture and to obtain high octane number gasoline blend, along with this scientists are focusing to introduce environment friendly and cheaper catalysts over nickel and palladium for the hydrogenation of pyrolysis gasoline.

Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Segmentation

Pyrolysis gas market can be segmented on the basis of application as follows,

Aromatics Extraction

Refinery Feedstock

Fractionation for Benzene

Others

Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants are;

Shell

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

ONGC Petro additions Limited

SUD–CHEMIE

The Dow Chemical Company

Ras Laffan Olefins Company Ltd.

