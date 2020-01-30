Pyrogen Testing Market Poised to Reach US$ 1,000 Million by 2024

Pyrogen contamination is mostly found in medical devices and drugs. In order to avoid this contamination, pyrogen testing is being conducted by medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. With the rising prevalence of various diseases, demand for pharmaceutical drugs is also increasing. Hence, to ensure the safety of patients consuming drugs, pyrogen test is conducted by pharmaceutical companies. In many countries, the government has also made it mandatory to conduct pyrogen testing for safety of patients. Major pharmaceutical companies are also investing in the research and development activities to introduce new medicines for countries with a large population such as China, India, Japan, and other countries. Owing to the large population, the number of diseases are also increasing, hence, the demand for new drugs is increasing. This is leading to the growth of the global pyrogen testing market.

The market in developing countries are expected to bring major opportunities for pyrogen testing market. Moreover, development of advanced medical devices including pacemaker, catheters are likely to fuel the demand for pyrogen testing. According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global pyrogen testing market is anticipated to see a strong growth during 2017-2024. The global market for pyrogen testing is also estimated to reach US$ 1,372.1 Million in terms of revenue by 2024 end.

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test to Gain Popularity in the Near Future

Among various pyrogen tests, Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) test is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. The LAL test is primarily used for testing medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs. The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has also published guidelines for validation of LAL test. The demand for LAL test kit is also high due to the ease of handling and providing accurate results. LAL test is also highly recommended for detecting bacteria in the raw material used for the production of medicine and also the final product. Moreover, due to the strict regulations imposed by FDA on medical devices and drug approval, increasing number of companies are adopting LAL test to offer safe medication for patients.

Major pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing drug development and manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region due to the cost benefit, this is anticipated to drive demand for pyrogen testing in Asia Pacific. Medical device manufacturers are also conducting clinical trials to ensure the safety of patients, this is also likely to positively impact the global market for pyrogen testing.

Regulatory bodies across various countries are also encouraging companies to adopt various pyrogen test instead of animal testing. This is resulting in the companies using LAL test and other types of test for pyrogen testing.

Pharmaceutical Industry to Adopt Pyrogen Testing on a Large Scale

Compared to medical device industry and biotechnology industry, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to use pyrogen testing on a large scale. Owing to the introduction of new drugs and medicines, companies need to ensure the safety of drugs, hence, pyrogen testing is being adopted on a large scale. Moreover, government and other regulatory bodies across various countries have also made pyrogen testing mandatory for all the pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical devices.