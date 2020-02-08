PVC Tape Substrate Films Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

During the manufacturing process of adhesive tapes, film converting firms convert the parent roll of plastic films into small rolls of desired dimensions, suitable for tapes. PVC tape substrate films are converted in a similar way. High elasticity and water resistance property of PVC tape substrate films have been driving the demand for PVC materials from various end-use applications, such as building & construction, packaging, shipping & logistics and others.

Though the thermal and electrical insulation property of PVC material has been shifting the market in favor of PVC tape substrate films in the electrical and electronics industry, the non-biodegradable nature of PVC materials is a major setback for the PVC tape substrate films market.

Various applications of PVC tape substrate films include tapes for masking, surface protection, thermal and electrical insulation, marking, sealing, etc. Due to a wide range of applications of PVC tape substrate films and high penetration of the product in multiple industries, the global PVC tape substrate films market is not dependent on any of the prominent end-user industries.

On the other hand, increasing concern among consumers regarding the adverse effects of conventional plastics on environment, high intolerance towards the usage of plastics in the manufacturing sector and gradually rising prices of PVC resins owing to the limited availability of petroleum products are some of the important factors expected to hamper the growth of the PVC tape substrate films during the forecast period.

However, PVC tape substrate films create strong adhesion on non-uniform surfaces, such as concrete structures. These films also possess several unique features – they provide excellent thermal and electrical insulation, high elasticity, moisture resistance, etc. All of these factors will add to the growth of the PVC tape substrate films market during the forecast period.