PVC Flooring Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “PVC Flooring Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “PVC Flooring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PVC Flooring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global PVC Flooring market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Flooring.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PVC Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716988-global-pvc-flooring-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Type

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content

PVC Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PVC Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

PVC Flooring Manufacturers

PVC Flooring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PVC Flooring Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716988-global-pvc-flooring-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global PVC Flooring Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Homogenous

1.4.3 Heterogeneous

1.4.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)

1.4.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Table of Content

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVC Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PVC Flooring Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PVC Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PVC Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PVC Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Armstrong

8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.1.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bonie

8.2.1 Bonie Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.2.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 LG Hausys

8.3.1 LG Hausys Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.3.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Gerflor

8.4.1 Gerflor Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.4.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Forbo

8.5.1 Forbo Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.5.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Mohawk(including IVC)

8.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.6.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Mannington

8.7.1 Mannington Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.7.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tarkett

8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.8.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Polyflor

8.9.1 Polyflor Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.9.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 HANWHA

8.10.1 HANWHA Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring

8.10.4 PVC Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune