PVC Floor 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PVC Floor Market 2019

Description:

The PVC Floor market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the PVC Floor industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of PVC Floor market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the PVC Floor market.

The PVC Floor market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in PVC Floor market are:

Targett

Forbo

LG Hausys

Dajulong

Suzhou Huatai

BEIJING LITONG

HANWHA

Nox

Gerflor

Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

Mannington

Weilianshun

Polyflor(James Halstead)

Yihua

Tinsue

Taoshi

Bonie

Liberty

GRABO

Serfleks

M.J. international group

Takiron

Mohawk(including IVC)

Armstrong

Major Regions that plays a vital role in PVC Floor market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of PVC Floor products covered in this report are:

Heterogenous

Homogeneous

Most widely used downstream fields of PVC Floor market covered in this report are:

Residencial

Commercial

Table of Content:

Global PVC Floor Industry Market Research Report

1 PVC Floor Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of PVC Floor

1.3 PVC Floor Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global PVC Floor Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of PVC Floor

1.4.2 Applications of PVC Floor

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America PVC Floor Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of PVC Floor

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of PVC Floor

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

………

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Targett

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.2.3 Targett Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Targett Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Forbo

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.3.3 Forbo Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Forbo Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 LG Hausys

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.4.3 LG Hausys Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 LG Hausys Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Dajulong

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.5.3 Dajulong Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Dajulong Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Suzhou Huatai

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.6.3 Suzhou Huatai Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Suzhou Huatai Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 BEIJING LITONG

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.7.3 BEIJING LITONG Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 BEIJING LITONG Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 HANWHA

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.8.3 HANWHA Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 HANWHA Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Nox

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.9.3 Nox Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Nox Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Gerflor

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.10.3 Gerflor Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Gerflor Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.11.3 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 Mannington

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.12.3 Mannington Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 Mannington Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 Weilianshun

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.13.3 Weilianshun Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 Weilianshun Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 Polyflor(James Halstead)

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.14.3 Polyflor(James Halstead) Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 Polyflor(James Halstead) Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 Yihua

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.15.3 Yihua Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 Yihua Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.16 Tinsue

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 PVC Floor Product Introduction

8.16.3 Tinsue Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.16.4 Tinsue Market Share of PVC Floor Segmented by Region in 2018

8.17 Taoshi

8.18 Bonie

8.19 Liberty

8.20 GRABO

8.21 Serfleks

8.22 M.J. international group

8.23 Takiron

8.24 Mohawk(including IVC)

8.25 Armstrong

Continued…..

