PVC Container Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2029

Global PVC Container Market – Overview

In recent years efforts have been made for providing lighter packaging formats like PVC container over glass packaging as the packaging option for brand owners. Packaging manufacturers are eyeing to save even more by introducing light weight plastics like PVC container. The advantage of PVC container are numerous, such as lesser raw material and shipping cost. In addition, PVC containers also possesses high impact strength with excellent durability for bulk transportation. Furthermore, PVC containers have excellent chemical resistance, static electrical property and weathering ability features. Owing to such type of sturdy features, PVC container are used for storing chemicals such as lubricants like grease, oil, etc.; paints, adhesives, etc. PVC container also provides excellent transparency, hence can be used for packaging of food and beverages for providing better visual appeal. PVC container are normally manufactured by using extrusion blow molding, stretch blow molding and thermoformed technique. PVC container can withstand high temperature and sun light which makes it suitable for bulk transit and logistics purpose. All this factor have created growth opportunities for PVC container market over the forecast period.

Global PVC Container Market – Dynamics

The PVC container market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing trend for lightweight, sturdy and tough packaging format. PVC container also offers an option of printability which improves the aesthetic look of the packaging format. In addition, PVC container also provides stability for extreme conditions as compared to other packaging solution is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, PVC container are versatile and can be used for several personal care & home care applications like shampoo, household cleaners, etc. Moreover, low gas barrier permeability and problems related to recyclability of PVC container as compared to other packaging formats are expected to restrict the market during the forecast period.

Global PVC Container Market – Segmentation

The global PVC container market is segmented by product type, manufacturing technology, and end use. The pricing for PVC container has being done based on product type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of product type, the global PVC container market is segmented into –

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Trays

Cups

Bowls

Clamshell

Others (Bins, Boxes, etc.)

On the basis of manufacturing technology, the global PVC container market is segmented into –

Thermoformed

Stretch Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

On the basis of end use, the global PVC container market is segmented into –

Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionery Frozen Food Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Ready to Eat Others (Spices & Condiments, etc.)

Beverages Bottled Water Sports Drinks Ready to Drink Carbonated Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Home Care and Personal Care

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others (Electrical & Electronics, etc.)

PVC container is mainly used in several end use applications like food and beverages.

Global PVC Container Market – Regional Overview

U.S. is expected to dominate the North America PVC container market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, India, China, and ASEAN countries are expected to witness considerable growth for PVC container market. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) PVC container market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global PVC Container Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the PVC container market are Alpha Packaging Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, Anchor Packaging Inc., BWAY Corporation, Dart Container Corporation, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Plastic Container Corporation (PCC), Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, RING Container Technologies, Inc., CKS Packaging, Inc., Polytainers, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (MTPL), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited., Ampak, Inc., Howard Packaging, Inc., Jokey Plastik Wipperfürth GmbH, Easy Plastic Containers Corp., etc. Some of the local and unorganized players are also expected to contribute to the PVC container market during the forecast period.

The report on PVC container market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report PVC container market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. PVC container market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global PVC container market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

