PVC Artificial Leather Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2025

The global PVC Artificial Leather market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PVC Artificial Leather volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PVC Artificial Leather market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mayur
ATS
Sempurnaindah Multinusantara
Decorative Plastic
Wellmark
VinyRoyal Plasticoates (VPPL)
Veekay Group
Duksung
LEO VINYLS
Prabhat Industries
NAN YA PLASTICS
Zoncen Chemical
Dongtai Leather
Double Elephant
Wise Star
Jiangsu Guoxin
Xiefu Group
YongDali
Fuyi Plastic
Polytech Group
Huahong
Yong-Yuan Feng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calender PVC Leather
Rotary Screen Coating PVC Artificial Leather
Segment by Application
Shoes
Bags Used
Flooring Materials
Other