PVC Artificial Leather Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2025

The global PVC Artificial Leather market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PVC Artificial Leather volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PVC Artificial Leather market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mayur

ATS

Sempurnaindah Multinusantara

Decorative Plastic

Wellmark

VinyRoyal Plasticoates (VPPL)

Veekay Group

Duksung

LEO VINYLS

Prabhat Industries

NAN YA PLASTICS

Zoncen Chemical

Dongtai Leather

Double Elephant

Wise Star

Jiangsu Guoxin

Xiefu Group

YongDali

Fuyi Plastic

Polytech Group

Huahong

Yong-Yuan Feng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calender PVC Leather

Rotary Screen Coating PVC Artificial Leather

Segment by Application

Shoes

Bags Used

Flooring Materials

Other