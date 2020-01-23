PV INVERTER MARKET 2018: GLOBAL ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS – SUNGROW POWER, HUAWEI, TBEA, KSTAR, KELONG, EAST

PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called “inverter”. When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a PV Inverter in PV systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PV Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, PV Inverter market is occupied by Sungrow Power, Huawei, and Sineng. Foreign companies, such as SMA, ABB and KACO have entered domestic market. However, due to the price and delivery of the service, the market share of is not high for the foreign companies. Statistics show that Sungrow Power PV Inverter companies occupy the major market share, the domestic PV power projects almost all selected domestic product.

As is shown in the Figure, Global PV inverter industry exhibites upward trend overall. Many opptunities exist in the next five years.

The worldwide market for PV Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 6310 million US$ in 2023, from 6200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sungrow Power

Huawei

TBEA

SiNENG

KSTAR

KELONG

EAST

Chint Power

SSE

Samil Power

Growatt

JFY Tech.

ZTE Quantum

NEGO

GoodWe

SAJ

GinLong

Northern Electric (Qingdao)

APS

Omnik

SMA

ABB

Omron

TMEIC

Tabuchi

Advanced Energy

KACO

Schneider

Ingeteam

Fronius

Siemens

Satcon

Enphase

AROS Solar

KOSTAL

STECA

Green Power

Helios Systems

Siliken Electronics

LTI REENERGY

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PV Inverter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stand-alone inverters

1.2.2 Grid-tie inverters

1.2.3 Battery backup inverters

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sungrow Power

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sungrow Power PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Huawei

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Huawei PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 TBEA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TBEA PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SiNENG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SiNENG PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 KSTAR

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 KSTAR PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 KELONG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 KELONG PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

