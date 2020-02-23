Purpura Treatment Market Includes Historical and Projected Industry Size in Terms of Value And Volume, Technological Advancement

“Global Purpura Treatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Hovione (Portugal), Sanofi Winthrop Industrie (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Grifols Biologicals Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global purpura treatment market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Purpura Treatment Market – Overview

Purpura is known as skin haemorrhages or blood spots is referred as purple-colored spots that are recognizable on the skin. The spots could also be located on organs or mucous membranes, including the membranes on the inside of the mouth. The global purpura treatment market has been examined as a swiftly growing market and expected to grow at a tremendous rate. Globally there is a huge demand for purpura treatment in various regions. The treatment options for purpura incorporate various drugs such as corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), romiplostim (Nplate), eltrombopag (Promacta) and others. These pharmaceuticals cause bone marrow to deliver more platelets, which reduces the risk of wounding and bleeding.

The driving factors include patients with purpura disease genetically affected and the rising per-capita healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, numerous medications that avert platelets from developing or that interfere with normal clotting are hindering the growth of the market. Biologic therapy, such as the drug rituximab (Rituxan), can help decrease the immune system response.

The globally market for purpura treatment is one of the steady growing markets. Purpura happens when the blood vessels and blood pools under the human skin, resulting in spots. There are various causes of purpura disease such as disorders that affect blood clotting, weak blood vessels, inflammation in the blood vessels, telangiectasia or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It has been found that about approximately 5 per 100,000 children and 2 per 100,000 adults suffer from purpura condition. Thus rapid steps have been taken in the field of hematology and in the advancement of purpura treatment management. From idiopathic to immune, the improved nomenclature is in itself a testimonial to the developing awareness and enhancements in the management of purpura treatment. Developing healthcare industry plays a major role in the growth of this market as new drugs have been evolving since the early occurrences of purpura, which make these antibiotics popular and the demand for them will grow eventually.

Industry Updates

Dec 2017 Principia Biopharma announced the initiation of a clinical trial for PRN1008 in patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) in the U.S. caplacizumab improves the outcomes among patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

Dec 2017 HanAll BioPharma declared licensed rights for its drug that blocks pathogenic antibody that causes the autoimmune disease to Roivant Sciences in a deal worth US$502.5 million

Oct 2017 Roche’s blockbuster oncology drugs Rituxan approach patent expiry. The expiration of this drug will result in the production of generics leading to the availability of Rituximab at low prices

Oct 2017 Pfizer seeks review of rituximab patents from Roche. Pfizer filed two petitions for inter partes review of two patents related to Genentech and Biogen’s Rituxan

Global Purpura Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The global purpura treatment market is segmented into four major regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly in U.S. due to high healthcare expenditure in the region. In America, purpura treatment market is driven due to rising chronic and lifestyle diseases, increasing health awareness, appropriate insurance coverage. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura affects about 4 to 8 per 100,000 children under the age of 15 each year in the U.S.

Europe is the second largest market for purpura treatment. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is recognized as an orphan disease by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) and an estimated 50,000 adult patients are suffering from chronic ITP in the European Union. Nplate, the first and only approved platelet producer in Europe, has been granted marketing authorization for the European Union (EU)

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and high potential market for purpura treatment owing to the increasing awareness of clinical outcomes, large population base, the rise in geriatric population, increase in diabetic population and technological advancement in medical devices and equipment.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to have limited growth due to some factors such as traditional healthcare practices, limited access and availability of the products, poor public healthcare expenditure etc.

