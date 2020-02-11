Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market – Increasing need for data storage and protection drives the market

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based solution which is used for backup data and specifically data coming from a backup application. Purpose-built backup appliances are deployed in standalone configurations. PBBA are designed to improve the backup process by decreasing backup and recovery windows across multiple applications and operating platforms. Moreover, these appliances are less sensitive to network latency (any delay in data communication) compared to tape-based storage solutions as they are disk based. Purpose-built backup appliances are used for data protection and disaster recovery (DR). These appliances provide enhanced security against malware attacks, disasters, and hardware failures.

The driving factor for the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market is the increasing focus of enterprises on data protection and recovery infrastructure. The stringent rules and regulations about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) further boosts the demand for purpose-built backup appliances (PBBA).

The global market for purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) has been segmented on the basis of system, component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on system, the market has been segmented into open and mainframe. In terms of component, the PBBA market is bifurcated into product type, software, and professional services. The product type component is further divided into virtual appliances and physical appliances. Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance. In terms of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The market is segmented based on industry vertical into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), telecom and IT, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, and others (retail, media and entertainment, etc.).

Geographically, the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market. This is due to increasing need for data storage from enterprise. The Europe market is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to government rules and regulations about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing awareness among enterprises about data protection, backup, and recovery. The market in Middle East & Africa and South Africa are anticipated to grow at a slow rate.

This report on the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market provides market revenue share analysis of the various vital participants. Key players in the market focus on innovations. For instance, in June 2017, Dell Inc. (EMC Corporation) launched an integrated data protection appliance and expanded its cloud data protection portfolio. The new solution enables customers or enterprises to ensure data is backed up, secured, and protected against disasters and outages, providing a new data backup and protection solution.Some of the key players profiled in the report include Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.