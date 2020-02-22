Purchasing Software Market Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Purchasing Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Purchasing Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Infor

Mercateo

Cvent

Coupa Software

Achilles

JDA Software Group

SciQuest

Zoho

NetSuite

Basware

BirchStreet Systems

Capgemini

Elcom

JCatalog

Promena

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medsized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Purchasing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Purchasing Software

1.1 Purchasing Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Purchasing Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Purchasing Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Purchasing Software Market by Type

1.4 Purchasing Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Purchasing Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Purchasing Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SAP

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Infor

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Mercateo

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Cvent

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Coupa Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Achilles

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 JDA Software Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 SciQuest

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Purchasing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Zoho

3.12 NetSuite

3.13 Basware

3.14 BirchStreet Systems

3.15 Capgemini

3.16 Elcom

3.17 JCatalog

3.18 Promena

4 Global Purchasing Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Purchasing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Purchasing Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Purchasing Software

5 United States Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

10 India Purchasing Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Purchasing Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Purchasing Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Purchasing Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Purchasing Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Purchasing Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Purchasing Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Purchasing Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



