Purchasing Software Market 2018 Global Share, Key Players, Applications, Growth, Analysis, Technology, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the global Purchasing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Purchasing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Purchasing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Infor

Mercateo

Cvent

Coupa Software

Achilles

JDA Software Group

SciQuest

Zoho

NetSuite

Basware

BirchStreet Systems

Capgemini

Elcom

JCatalog

Promena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based Purchasing Software

On-Premise Purchasing Software

Web-based Purchasing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Medsized Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based Purchasing Software

1.4.3 On-Premise Purchasing Software

1.4.4 Web-based Purchasing Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Medsized Enterprises

1.5.4 Small Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

