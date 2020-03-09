PUR containers packaging Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2028

PUR containers packaging market: Overview

Polyurethane (PUR) containers are rough and light weight shipment containers which provide outstanding thermal conductivity. It is an ideal choice for protecting temperature sensitive products from surrounding environment. These containers are manufactured by laminating polyurethane insulation to inner and outer walls of the rigged cardboard making it hard, one piece and three layered. As the global trend of increasing the shelf life of the product by providing it a suitable packaging continues to grow, the market of cold chain packaging will rapidly increase in the pharmaceutical sector. For the logistics of temperature sensitive drugs, the pharmaceutical companies have shifted their focus to PUR shipping containers. These containers are also used in the fishing industry and food processing industry.

PUR containers packaging market: dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation by providing better storage of products for a longer period of time without any damage. Conventionally, these insulated containers are used in the fishing industry to store chilled and frozen fish for longer duration of time. These containers are also used in the industries that require temperature control such as pharmaceutical industry. The PUR container packaging market is expected to be driven by increase in demand for the temperature sensitive drugs to reach their destination without causing any damage. The containers having low heat conductivity protects the contents in ambient temperatures i.e. 48 to 72 hours for refrigerated products and 48 to 96 hours for frozen samples. Cold chain packaging using custom molded polyurethane foam cushions protects the shipment of dairy and frozen desserts which shows the growth of cold chain packaging in the food industry. Unlike other containers such as VIP (vacuum insulated panel), PUR containers do not require dry ice to be stored inside reducing the risks of handling PUR containers. The containers are tough and easy for employee use. Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors that might hamper the growth of PUR containers packaging market. The layer of polyurethane inside the container produces odor and fumes. This polyurethane foam material if burnt, produces harmful fumes causing pollution in the environment. Competition from EPS, VIP, fabricated EPS and molded EPS might hamper the growth of the PUR container packaging market.

PUR containers packaging market: Segmentation

The PUR containers are segmented as:

The PUR containers packaging market is segmented on the basis of end uses

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical and Fertilizers

Electrical and Electronics

Others

PUR containers packaging market: Geographical outlook

The global PUR containers packaging market is divided in seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America and Europe are the leading regions in the PUR container packaging industry. The factors affecting the tremendous growth in usage of PUR containers in these regions are the growing food & beverage and Pharmaceutical industry. In the developing countries such as China and India, the expanding middle class is forcing the industry to meet the demands for better, fresher food and pharmaceutical storage solutions. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the PUR containers packaging market in Asia pacific is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period. According to Global Cold Chain Alliance, temperature-controlled logistics industry in China has witnessed a growth of over 41% in their refrigerated warehouse capacity and in India the cold chain packaging industry is expected to grow over the next five years with a CAGR of around 13-15%.

PUR containers packaging market Key players are as follows:

Sonoco Thermosafe

Cyropak Industries Inc.

PUR-Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Saeplast hf.

DGP Intelsius LLC

Topa thermal

Sealed Air corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

