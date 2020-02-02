PUMPS MARKET FOR OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY – GLOBAL ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2021

The global oil and gas industry remains volatile with high fluctuations in crude oil prices. This is directly impacting the demand for pumps from the industry, especially through depressed upstream investments in the current scenario of low crude oil prices. The current state of the pumps market in the oil and gas industry can be considered as significantly dormant. The sluggish nature of the market can be attributed to the global crude oil price scenario.

The analysts forecast the global pumps market for the oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global t pumps market for the oil and gas industry market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for different pumps from the oil and gas industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/855053-global-pumps-market-for-oil-and-gas-industry-2016-2020

The report, Global Pumps Market the Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Flowserve

• Grundfos

• ITT

• KSB

• Sulzer

Other prominent vendors

• HMS Group

• Schmitt-Kreiselpumpen GmbH & Co.KG

• GE Oil and Gas

• Alfa Laval

• Gardner Denver

• Weir Group

• LEWA

• Xylem

Market driver

• Need for improved and enhanced oil recovery

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Investment justification in era of low oil prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of micro-grid technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/855053-global-pumps-market-for-oil-and-gas-industry-2016-2020

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Centrifugal Pump

• Positive displacement pumps

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global pumps market in oil and gas industry by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Need for improved and enhanced oil recovery

• Refining capacity additions

• Opening up of new avenues for natural gas markets

• Expansion of crude oil pipelines

PART 09: Market challenges

• Deferred investments and projects

• Change in energy mix

• Investment justification in era of low oil prices

• Fluctuating raw material prices

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Long-term service agreements

• Next-generation industrial automation

• Emergence of micro-grid technology

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Flowserve

• ITT

• KSB

• Sulzer

• Grundfos

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com