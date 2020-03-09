Pumps Market Development History, Current and Future Industry Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Pumps Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. The Pumps market is expected to expand at 4.70% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

Pumps Market Scenario:

Global Pumps market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growing investments in water & wastewater. in infrastructure and water & wastewater treatment plants globally. Pumps are basically classified into two categories, namely, positive displacement and dynamic pumps. Positive displacement pumps are further classified intro two types, namely, reciprocating and rotary. Dynamic pumps are of two type, namely, centrifugal and special effect pumps. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport liquid with large volume and substantial pressure head and are largely utilized for water, wastewater, and industrial liquid transportation in the power, steel, and domestic sectors.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7423

According to the governor of New York, in December 2018, the US is investing USD 27 million to upgrade the Niagara Falls Wastewater treatment plant. This investment would improve the primary treatment systems and equipment, upgrade the dewatering system which would require centrifugal pumps to pump water. Similarly, development in digital oil fields offer opportunity for the global pumps market. A key requirement for the digital oilfield includes accuracy and efficient control of flow from the wells and oilfields. Thus, pump systems are required to control pressure and temperature control.

Pumps Industry Segmental Overview:

The global Pumps market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

Global Pumps Market, By Type

Positive Displacement

Reciprocating

Rotary

Dynamic

Centriugal

Special Effect

Global Pumps Market, By End-User

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Global Pumps Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Global Pumps Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:

Grundfos

Sulzer

Flowserve

ITT Corporation

Danfoss

Ingersoll-Rand

The Weir Group

Ebara Corp

KSB

Schlumberger

Nikkiso Co Ltd

Wilo AG

Roper Industries

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pumps market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pumps market by its type, end-user, and by region.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pumps-market-7423

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

4 Market Landscape

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…..

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Pumps Market, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Positive Displacement: Global Pumps Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Dynamic: Global Pumps Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Pumps Market, By Application, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Oil & Gas: Global Pumps Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Water And Wastewater: Global Pumps Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continued……

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Pumps Market Share, By Type, 2017 (%)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]