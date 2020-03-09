Pumps Market Development History, Current and Future Industry Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Pumps Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. The Pumps market is expected to expand at 4.70% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.
Pumps Market Scenario:
Global Pumps market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growing investments in water & wastewater. in infrastructure and water & wastewater treatment plants globally. Pumps are basically classified into two categories, namely, positive displacement and dynamic pumps. Positive displacement pumps are further classified intro two types, namely, reciprocating and rotary. Dynamic pumps are of two type, namely, centrifugal and special effect pumps. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport liquid with large volume and substantial pressure head and are largely utilized for water, wastewater, and industrial liquid transportation in the power, steel, and domestic sectors.
According to the governor of New York, in December 2018, the US is investing USD 27 million to upgrade the Niagara Falls Wastewater treatment plant. This investment would improve the primary treatment systems and equipment, upgrade the dewatering system which would require centrifugal pumps to pump water. Similarly, development in digital oil fields offer opportunity for the global pumps market. A key requirement for the digital oilfield includes accuracy and efficient control of flow from the wells and oilfields. Thus, pump systems are required to control pressure and temperature control.
Pumps Industry Segmental Overview:
The global Pumps market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.
Global Pumps Market, By Type
- Positive Displacement
- Reciprocating
- Rotary
- Dynamic
- Centriugal
- Special Effect
Global Pumps Market, By End-User
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater
- Power Generation
- Chemicals
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
Global Pumps Market, By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Global Pumps Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:
- Grundfos
- Sulzer
- Flowserve
- ITT Corporation
- Danfoss
- Ingersoll-Rand
- The Weir Group
- Ebara Corp
- KSB
- Schlumberger
- Nikkiso Co Ltd
- Wilo AG
- Roper Industries
Scope of the Report
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pumps market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pumps market by its type, end-user, and by region.
