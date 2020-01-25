Pumps and Motors Market 2018-2023 by Raw Materials, Manufacturing Expenses, Risk and Customer Preference Change

Pumps and Motors Market (Request sample here) report study is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Pumps and Motors. This report offers a comprehensive investigation of the Pumps and Motors Market size forecasts covering the next five years (2018-2023). This report will also analyse factors that influence demand for the industry, key market manufactures, types and applications faced by industry participants.

“Pumps and Motors market size will grow from USD 76.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 115.74 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.2%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Factors such as upgradation of old power infrastructure, increased investments in renewable energy, increasing industrialization, and growing urban population are driving the market globally.The report segments the Top 10 pumps and motors market based on end-user and region. The pumps market includes intelligent pumps, high pressure pumps, cryogenic pumps, diaphragm pumps, and submersible pumps. The motors market includes gear motors, motor control centers, motor soft starter, permanent magnet synchronous motors, and AC drives.”

Pumps and Motors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB Ltd.Â , Danfoss A/SÂ , Eaton Corporation PLC.Â , Emerson Electric Co.Â , Flowserve CorporationÂ , General ElectricÂ , Grundfos GroupÂ , Mitsubishi Electric CorporationÂ , Rockwell Automation Inc.Â , Siemens AGÂ , Sulzer Ltd.Â , Toshiba International CorporationÂ , WEG SAÂ , Xylem Inc.Â , Yaskawa Electric CorporationÂ , ITT CorporationÂ , Colfax CorporationÂ , Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.Â , Regal Beloit CorporationÂ , KSB AktiengesellschaftÂ , By Pump working principle:– Positive displacement pump, power pumps, other types of pumps, By Motor rotating speed:– greater than 500r / m, less than 500r / m,

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pumps and Motors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pumps and Motors Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

