Pump Jack Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2023

A pump jack is a device used in the petroleum industry to extract crude oil from a oil well where there is not high enough pressure in the well to force the oil to the surface. These pump jacks physically extract the oil for use.

Global Pump Jack Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Schlumberger, General Electric, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Dover, Borets, Tenaris, National Oilwell Varco, Hess, Star Hydraulics, Dansco Manufacturing, Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, L S Petrochem Equipment, Cook Pump

This report focuses on the Pump Jack in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The use of pump jack is limited to onshore application with very less use in offshore application, due to large space footprint. Onshore fields offer the requisite surface area and well spacing for the installation of pump jacks. Moreover, onshore fields allow for easy maintenance and repair, as they are easily accessible or well connected to monitoring facilities.

The market in North America led the pump jack market, with the largest market share, by value, in 2017, and this trend is projected to continue till 2023. The market in Asia-Pacific will also play an important role in driving the demand for pump jacks.

The North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to abundance of stripper wells in the U.S. and increasing number of mature oil fields which are near to the end of its economic life.

The worldwide market for Pump Jack is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

Onshore

Offshore

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

