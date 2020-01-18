Pump Jack Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Overview, Market Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

Pump Jack market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Pump Jack market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Pump Jack Industry Overview:

Pump Jack market size will grow from USD 2.89 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.86 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.92%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing matured oil fields and large number of stripper wells in North America along with improving crude oil production from these mature wells, have been a subject of focus around major oil producing regions, owing to oil price downturn. The report segments the pump jack market, on the basis of vertical well and horizontal well type. The vertical well segmented accounted for the largest market share in 2017, driven by the demand from the North American market. Pump jack is the most commonly employed, low cost installation, and efficient method in vertical wells. Pump jacks in horizontal wells is still a challenging task. The application of pump jacks is also limited in the horizontal well market.

The major players in global Pump Jack market include:



Schlumberger Limited , General Electric Company , Weatherford International , Halliburton , Dover Corporation , Borets International , Tenaris S.A. , National Oilwell Varco , Hess Corporation , Star Hydraulics , Dansco Manufacturing, Inc , Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, Ltd , L S Petrochem Equipment Corporation , Cook Pump Company, , , , , ,

By Well Type

Vertical Well , Horizontal Well, , ,

By Weight

Less Than 100,000 lbs, 100,000 lbs to 300,000 lbs, More Than 300,000 lbs, ,

By Application

Onshore , Offshore, , ,

By

, , , ,

Production Analysis: SWOT analysis of major key players of Pump Jack industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments. …, Opportunities and Threats. . It also includes Production, Revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Manufacturing Analysis Pump Jack Market

Manufacturing process for the Pump Jack is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pump Jack market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Pump Jack Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Pump Jack market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

