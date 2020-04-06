Pulses Ingredients Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Market Overview

Pulses ingredients are enriched with vitamin B complex, magnesium, calcium, iron, and potassium which are vital for the proper functioning of the immune system. The demand for pulses ingredients is increasing in the food & beverage industry due to the health benefits offered by them. Pulses ingredients are gluten-free and rich in fiber and are used in various food & beverage items as substitutes for rice or wheat.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Pulses belong to the family of legumes (Fabaceae). Pulses include different types of dried seeds such as Pisum sativum (peas), Cicer arietinum (chickpeas), Lens culinaris (lentils), Lupinus spp. (lupins), Vicia faba (fava beans/broad beans), and Phaseolus vulgaris (common beans: navy beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, and others). The increasing demand for this staple food is due to its low glycemic index and high protein content.

Market players are focusing on R&D to launch new and innovative products using pulses ingredients as there is an increasing demand for gluten-free and low-calorie food products. In addition, these companies are focusing on making such products accessible and visible to customers across the globe, highlighting their antioxidant properties and high potassium levels. Moreover, pulses ingredients are high in calcium and magnesium, which helps in maintaining bone health in weight management. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global pulses ingredients market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global pulses ingredients market are Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), Emsland Group (Germany), The Scoular Company (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (Canada), Axiom Foods Inc. (US), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), and Dakota Dry Bean (US).

Segmentation:

The global pulses ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Pulses Ingredients Market has been segmented into pulses flours, pluses starch, pulses proteins, and others. The pulses flours segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. Pulses flours are high in protein and soluble and insoluble dietary fiber. Additionally, these flours are gluten-free, which increases their usage in gluten-free food products. The segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing due to the growth of end-use industries such as bakery and confectionery and RTE and RTC foods where pulses flours are widely used.

The global pulses ingredients market has been segregated, by source, into lentils, peas, beans, chickpeas, and others. The chickpeas segment is expected to account for the majority share of the global pulses ingredients market during the review period owing to the low price and easy availability of chickpeas . The segment is also projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of chickpeas ingredients in various food items such as sauces, dressings, and spreads.

The global pulses ingredients market has been divided, by application, into food & beverage, animal feed, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to be the largest during the review period due to the widespread use of pulses ingredients in bakery and confectionery, sauces, dressings, and spreads, and RTE and RTC items, and others. Pulses ingredients have a high protein content and are gluten-free, resulting in their categorization as superfoods. The animal feed segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant increase in demand in the animal feed industry can be attributed to the high nutritional value of pulses ingredients, which help in improving the digestive health, skin, and coats of animals.

Regional Analysis:

The global Pulses Ingredients Market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global pulses ingredients market during the review period owing to the large-scale production of pulses ingredients in the region. India and China are major consumers of pulses ingredients products as they are gluten-free with a low glycemic index. Thus, pulses ingredients are used as a substitute for wheat-based or rice-based ingredients in various food items. The increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, especially in China, is expected to drive the demand for pulses ingredients as a substitute for ingredients with a high gluten content.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to the surging production and consumption of pulses in the region.