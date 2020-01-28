Pullulan Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pullulan Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 138 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of alpha-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by alpha-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

The pullulan industry is a high monopoly industry. Pullulan is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1976. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are no other industrialized manufacturers in the world until 2000. With the pullulan patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce pullulan. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, KOPL, Freda and Kangnaxin. Pullulan is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

Japan is the biggest consumption region with the consumption of 667 MT in 2015. China is the second biggest consumption market with share of 20.65% in 2015. The USA consumption volume market share is 20.16% in 2015. The global potential demand of pullulan is far larger than of global production.

Pharmaceuticals industry accounted for the largest market with about 40.74% of the global consumption for pullulan in 2015. With over 36.24% share of in the pullulan market, food was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

The demand of pullulan is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of pullulan will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pullulan market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pullulan business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pullulan market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pullulan value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hayashibara

KOPL

Meihua Group

Freda

Kangnaxin

Hierand Biotech

Henbo Bio-technology

Jinmei Biotechnology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Pullulan Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Pullulan Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Pullulan Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Pullulan Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Pullulan Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Pullulan market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pullulan consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Pullulan market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pullulan manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pullulan with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pullulan submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

