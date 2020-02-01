Public transport and Railways Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Public transport and Railways Market 2019

Public transport is a shared passenger-transport service which is available for use by the general public, as distinct from modes such as taxicab, carpooling, or hired buses, which are not shared by strangers without private arrangement.

Government and regulatory bodies are striving for the furtherance of the transport infrastructure systems, as it replicates the development of the economy. The restraints of the railway management system market include operational efficiency & increasing congestion, high initial cost of deployment & capacity, and lack of ICT infrastructure & interoperability.

The rail traffic management system is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to the rise in installations of intelligent signaling solutions and demand for real-time train planning & route scheduling. In addition to that, traffic analytics solutions provide information for planning and forecasting for improved and advanced traffic management. The solution helps railway operators determine the future trends and patterns of transportation.

With regards to the geographic analysis, Europe is expected to benefit from its technological advancements, large number of smart devices, strong government regulations, followed by high usage of big data analytics, and predictive and sensor analytics across the railways industry.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the railway management system market, by region, between 2016 and 2021. The growth can be attributed to the global competition, increasing penetration of smart devices, connected machines, and increasing investment in smart cities.

The global Public transport and Railways market is valued at 33500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 99100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Public transport and Railways volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Public transport and Railways market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMRT

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

SBS Transit

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)

MRT Corp

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bus

Heavy Rail

Light Rail

Trolley Cars

Segment by Application

Perconal

Company

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Public transport and Railways Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Public transport and Railways

1.2 Public transport and Railways Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Public transport and Railways Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bus

1.2.3 Heavy Rail

1.2.4 Light Rail

1.2.5 Trolley Cars

1.3 Public transport and Railways Segment by Application

1.3.1 Public transport and Railways Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Perconal

1.3.3 Company

1.3 Global Public transport and Railways Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Public transport and Railways Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Public transport and Railways Market Size

1.4.1 Global Public transport and Railways Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Public transport and Railways Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Public transport and Railways Business

7.1 SMRT

7.1.1 SMRT Public transport and Railways Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Public transport and Railways Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SMRT Public transport and Railways Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

7.2.1 Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Public transport and Railways Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Public transport and Railways Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Public transport and Railways Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SBS Transit

7.3.1 SBS Transit Public transport and Railways Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Public transport and Railways Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SBS Transit Public transport and Railways Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)

7.4.1 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Public transport and Railways Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Public transport and Railways Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Public transport and Railways Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MRT Corp

7.5.1 MRT Corp Public transport and Railways Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Public transport and Railways Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MRT Corp Public transport and Railways Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served\

Continued…..

