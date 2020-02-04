Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A Public Safety Communications system is a wireless communications system used by first responder and emergency services personnel such as police, fire, emergency medical, homeland security, and disaster response agencies to prevent or respond to incidents or situations that pose a threat to people or property.

Motorola accounted for 44.07% of the United States Public Safety Wireless Communication System market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 36.86%, including JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco, and Harris.

United States giant manufactures mainly distributed in East of United States, West of United States. They have unshakable status in this field. The key consumption markets locate at West of United States, East of United States, and South of United States. West of United States takes the market share of 32.56% in 2015, South of United States followed by with 28.49% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow down price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Public Safety Wireless Communication System market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1900 million by 2024, from US$ 1200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Public Safety Wireless Communication System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Safety Wireless Communication System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Analog Public Safety Wireless Communication System

Digital Public Safety Wireless Communication System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

In-Building

Outdoor

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Cisco

Harris

Nokia

EADS

Hytera

ICOM

Sepura

Ericsson

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Safety Wireless Communication System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Public Safety Wireless Communication System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Safety Wireless Communication System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Safety Wireless Communication System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Safety Wireless Communication System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

