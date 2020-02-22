Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

In 2018, the global Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Harris
Motorola Solutions
Samsung Business
Airbus
General Dynamics
Nokia Networks
Raytheon
Zebra Technologies
Cisco Systems
ZTE
Tecore
Alcatel-Lucent
Ericsson
Airspan
Huawei Technologies
SONLTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
eNodeB
Handheld Devices
Router and Modules
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Public Safety Agencies
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 eNodeB
1.4.3 Handheld Devices
1.4.4 Router and Modules
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprises
1.5.3 Public Safety Agencies
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market Size
2.2 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Harris
12.1.1 Harris Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Introduction
12.1.4 Harris Revenue in Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Harris Recent Development
12.2 Motorola Solutions
12.2.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Introduction
12.2.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development
12.3 Samsung Business
12.3.1 Samsung Business Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Introduction
12.3.4 Samsung Business Revenue in Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Samsung Business Recent Development
12.4 Airbus
12.4.1 Airbus Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Introduction
12.4.4 Airbus Revenue in Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Airbus Recent Development
12.5 General Dynamics
12.5.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Introduction
12.5.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
Continued…….
