Public Safety LTE Market 2019 Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape, Demand and Trends by Forecast to 2025

The report on the global Public Safety LTE market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is slated to strike a CAGR of 22.07%, with a valuation of USD 3,246.5 million during the forecast period (2018-2025). Public safety across the globe has intensified the demand for public safety LTE market. Public safety LTE (Long Term Evolution) is extensively used by public safety agencies as well as enterprises in order to communicate with convenience. Public safety LTE is one such innovation in technology which facilitates correct and quick response during an emergency, thereby improving public safety solutions.

Public safety agencies are taking interest to leverage commercial cellular network technology in order to support the rising demand for broadband applications owing to the bandwidth limitations offered by the traditional voice-centric LMR network systems. With its expanding network, performance metrics, and spectrum flexibility, LTE is considered one of the leading entrants for public safety mobile broadband networks. With the rapid urbanization, the demand for public safety LTE has intensified over the years. As per a recent report, more than 65% of the global population is predicted to dwell in the urban areas by the end of 2022, which is likely to impact the growth of the market positively.

Major Key Companies:

AT&T Inc.,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Samsung Electronics,

Bittium,

Nokia Corporation,

Cobham PLC,

Motorola Solutions,

Airbus SE,

General Dynamics Corporation.

This MRFR report covers historical trends, market dynamics, forecast, key players’ market share analysis, and market factor analysis that includes supply chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. The report also includes the value of the global public safety LTE market by region as well as segmentation and a country-level analysis for each segment.

Industry Updates

March 14, 2019: A prominent provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for IoT, Sierra Wireless has announced the launch of AirLink RV55 LTE-Advanced Pro router which ensures to lower the cost and simplify connecting critical remote assets, mobile workforces in utility, infrastructure, smart city, energy, and public safety applications.

Market Segmentation:

The global public safety LTE market has been segmented on the basis of application and product.

By mode of product, the global public safety LTE market has been segmented into commercial LTE, private LTE, and hybrid LTE. Among these, the private LTE is considered to attract a larger customer base and is estimated to touch a valuation of USD 1222.9 million by 2025.

By mode of application, the global public safety LTE market has been segmented into emergency medical services, law enforcement & border control, disaster management, and firefighting services. Among these, the law enforcement & border control segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share owing to the surging demand for surveillance & controlling in the border areas.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the public safety LTE market span across regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the European region is predicted to occupy the maximum share with 40.34% and is likely to retain its dominance in the coming years. The growth is credited to the surging concern regarding the safety of public, market proliferation of IoT, and rapid urbanization in this region.

The North American region is considered to hold the second largest position in the global market for public safety LTE. The region’s growth is chiefly directed by factors such as technological advancements coupled with early adoption of LTE. The region is estimated to garner USD 1118 million with a CAGR of 23.99% by the end of 2025.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to touch a valuation of USD 502.6 million by the end of 2025, striking a CAGR of 17.29% by the end of the forecast period. The growth is majorly directed by the accelerated population LTE public safety solutions, especially in China.

