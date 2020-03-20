Public Interior Design Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Interior design is based on the nature of the use of the building, their environment and the corresponding standards, the use of the material and technical means and architectural design principles to create a rational function, comfortable and beautiful, to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment. The space environment has both use value and meet appropriate functional requirements, but also reflects the historical context, architectural style, atmosphere and other psychological factors. Explicitly “create to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment” as the purpose of interior design.
In 2018, the global Public Interior Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Public Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gensler
Gold Mantis
HOK
HBA
Perkins+Will
Jacobs
Stantec
IA Interior Architects
Callison
Nelson
Leo A Daly
SOM
HKS
DB & B
Cannon Design
NBBJ
Perkins Eastman
CCD
AECOM Technology
Wilson Associates
M Moser Associates
SmithGroupJJR
Areen Design Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Newly decorated
Repeated decorated
Market segment by Application, split into
School
Hospital
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Interior Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Newly decorated
1.4.3 Repeated decorated
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Interior Design Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 School
1.5.3 Hospital
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Public Interior Design Market Size
2.2 Public Interior Design Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Interior Design Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Public Interior Design Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Public Interior Design Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Public Interior Design Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Public Interior Design Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Public Interior Design Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Public Interior Design Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Public Interior Design Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Public Interior Design Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Public Interior Design Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Public Interior Design Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Public Interior Design Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Public Interior Design Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Public Interior Design Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Public Interior Design Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Public Interior Design Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Public Interior Design Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Public Interior Design Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Public Interior Design Market Size by Application
……Continued
