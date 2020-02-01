The public cloud system infrastructure services market is driven by the advantages that the public cloud services possess. Due to the public cloud system infrastructure services, people can access data, services and applications via the internet. This eliminates the need for costly hardware like hard drives and servers. Also, it offers the advantage of location facility as such type of services can be easily accessed through the internet. The public cloud services offer elasticity as such type of services availed can be scaled up or down in no matter of time to meet the demand of computing at that particular point of time. This results in affordability of public cloud services, and users pay only for what they use, and in turn minimize the hardware and costs related to IT. Also, public cloud services are simple to use as the users become free from the mess of managing servers and updating software.

The global public cloud system infrastructure services market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 110,350 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the print segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 11,550 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The print segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the function segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the BFSI segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 6,000 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The BFSI segment is forecasted to account for one-fifth of the total revenue share of the vertical segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the large enterprise segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 63,700 Mn in 2022. The large enterprise segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the large enterprise segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the US public cloud system infrastructure services market to grow from US$ 7,375.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 30,545.6 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the public cloud system infrastructure services market like VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc. Alphabet, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc. and Fujitsu Limited.