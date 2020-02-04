Public Cloud Storage Market Share, Size, Sales volume, Growth, Analysis 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Public Cloud Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Public cloud storage market has grown rapidly in many enterprises as there is an alternative to on-premises hardware for IT infrastructure. Public cloud storage is available on a remote cloud server and can be accessed on internet where individuals and enterprises can store, edit and manage data. Public storage provides flexible payment option where the users pay only for the storage capacity which is being used. Public cloud storage offers storage capacity with the use of multiple customers which are serviced at once from the same infrastructure. Public cloud storage has a huge amount of storage space which is built over storage virtualization, which distributes large storage arrays into multiple architecture which is shared among users and applications. Public cloud storage provides no maintenance for the enterprises as the hardware and networks are maintained by the cloud services provider. In addition to that, Public cloud storage save the time for the enterprises by providing the services immediately.

Public Cloud Storage Market: Drivers and Challenges

Public Cloud Storage market is widely adopted by many enterprises as there is a new ways to leverage the unlimited storage capacity, mission-critical storage services, saving the cost and the ability to scale up or scale down services for enterprises which drive the public cloud storage market growth.

In contrast to this, many enterprises are hesitant to tap the power of public cloud storage due to data privacy and integrity, and the service level policies and compliance are completely enforced by the service provider which is restraining the growth of public cloud storage market.

Public Cloud Storage Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of source models:

Web service application programming interface (API)

Thin client applications

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Public Cloud Storage Market: key players

Some of the key players for public cloud storage market are Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, Apple Inc, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Cleversafe, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP, Symantec, Vmware.

Public Cloud Storage Market: Regional Overview

Public Cloud Storage Market is currently dominated by North America due as increase in IT infrastructure in this region.Asia Pacific Public Cloud Storage Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

