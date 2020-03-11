Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market 2019: Size, Share, In-depth Analysis and Segmentation by Types, Key Players, Applications and Regional Forecast to 2025

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market – 2019
Report Description:
Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.
In 2018, the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Engine Yard
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon
DXC Technology
Pega
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Application Platforms
Cloud Integration Services
Cloud Data Services
Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)
Consumer Goods & Retail
Education
Gaming
Healthcare
Logistics & Transportation
Public Sector & Government
Telecommunications & IT
Travel & Hospitality
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size
2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Engine Yard
12.1.1 Engine Yard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Engine Yard Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Engine Yard Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Amazon
12.5.1 Amazon Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.6 DXC Technology
12.6.1 DXC Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
Continued …
