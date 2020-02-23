Public Cloud 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The global public cloud market has been segmented based on cloud computing, service, organization size, industry, and region.
Under cloud computing, the cloud infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period. Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 181.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.22%. whereas, based on industry, BFSI accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 63.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.44%.
The global public cloud market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.78% between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players
The key players of global public cloud market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com., and Fujitsu Limited.
Global Public Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023
• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public cloud market for the next six years
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the global public cloud market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
Key Findings
• The global public cloud market is expected to reach USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023
• Based on cloud computing, cloud infrastructure accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period
• Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%
• Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global public cloud market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world
