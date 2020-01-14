PTZ Camera Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PTZ Camera Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

A pan-tilt-zoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PTZ Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As one of the most important professional instruments of security and protection monitoring, PTZ camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives PTZ camera industry developing. For industry structure analysis, the PTZ Camera industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 56.56 % of the revenue market.

The sales of PTZ Camera in North America increased from 408.76 K units in 2012 to 532.87 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 6.86%.

In the next five years, the consumption of PTZ camera will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2022 will be about 802.19 K Units.

The worldwide market for PTZ Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 3410 million US$ in 2023, from 2920 million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axis

FLIR

Hikvision

Honeywell

Panasonic

Vaddio

Dahua Technology

Infinova

Pelco

Canon

Sony

Bosch Security Systems

Vicon

Avigilon

YAAN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor PTZ Camera

Outdoor PTZ Camera

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Military

Industry

Residential

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PTZ Camera market.

Chapter 1, to describe PTZ Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of PTZ Camera, with sales, revenue, and price of PTZ Camera, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PTZ Camera, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, PTZ Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PTZ Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

