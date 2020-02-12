Research Report on ” PTFE Membrane Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2027″.

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane is a non-reactive filter media, which is used in a wide range of applications that involve acids, bases, solvents and other liquids. The PTFE membrane market holds abundant opportunities in the industrial applications where factors such as temperature, humidity, dust, mineral production, chemical and pharmaceutical processing and power generation are required to monitor standards for the quality of the product and the effluents and gases released.

At present, PTFE membrane technology is employed in numerous applications ranging from high tech aerospace movement that requires development of dry film lubricant, to the non-stick frying pan surfaces- also known as Teflon. Self-lubricated PTFE membranes are used on large scale in machineries, medical devices, high-performance film and fabrics woven with PTFE membrane as protective shield against microbial or chemical attack.

The PTFE membrane can be classified based on the mechanism as, the membrane that gets wet with water and the membrane that gets wet with low surface tension liquids. Both the types of PTFE membranes offer filtration of air, gases and fluids as the primary application, since the PTFE membrane is biologically and chemically inert and is a stable material. The PTFE membrane market also offers combination of PTFE and polyurethane layers in PTFE membrane, which is expected to benefit the consumers over the conventional PTFE membranes. Thus, the new products with advanced features are projected to create significant opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

PTFE Membrane Market: Drivers and Restraints

The PTFE membrane market is expected to be mainly driven by its increasing application in the manufacturing of uniforms in firefighting, military and similar sectors owing to its resistance to harsh temperature, fire and other adverse environmental conditions. Also, increasing popularity in the sports and leisure sector has led to rise in demand for PTFE membrane market in the manufacturing of footwear and other apparel products.

With rapid industrialization, the requirement of proper ventilation emerged, where PTFE membrane market is expected to gain opportunities as PTFE membrane aids in reducing the energy consumption during the maintenance of airflow. Also, PTFE membrane aids in negligible emission of harmful substances with less maintenance, which complies with the rules and regulations formulated by the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) and government bodies. Thus, PTFE membrane market is expected to account for profitable share over the forecast period.

However, other alternatives present in the market such as fractional distillation and absorption of heterogeneous gas mixtures may act as potential threats to the PTFE membrane market. Also, the availability of other low cost synthetic and organic membranes may affect the monetary gain in the PTFE membrane market over the forecast period.

PTFE Membrane Market: Segmentation

PTFE membrane market can be segmented based on the product type as:

Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane

Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane

PTFE membrane market can be segmented based on the application as:

Textile

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas refineries

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Power Generation Plant

Among these, water and wastewater treatment segment is expected to hold profitable share in the PTFE membrane market over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in the treatment plants and other commercial water purifying appliances.

PTFE Membrane Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to remain prevalent in the global PTFE membrane market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Indonesia and Japan, which are the leading producers in the food and beverage industry, are expected to contribute significantly to the PTFE membrane market. European nations that are well versed in the chemical sector are expected to account for significant shares to boost the PTFE market growth over the forecast period, followed by North America with increasing rate of oil and gas refineries.

PTFE Membrane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in PTFE membrane market are listed below:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Donaldson Company, Inc

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Merck KGaA.

VWR

HYUNDAI MICRO

KOMEMTEC

AXIVA SICHEM PVT. LTD.

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Micro Separations

