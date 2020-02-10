Psyllium Seed Market Increasing demand with leading player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Psyllium Seed Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Psyllium is a form of fiber and comes under Plantaginaceae plant family. Psyllium is available in various forms such as psyllium seeds, psyllium husk, psyllium husk powder, psyllium industrial powder etc. Psyllium seeds can be consumed directly or in powdered form for medical purposes as it has various health benefits. Psyllium seed is a source of fiber, protein, and triglycerides. Psyllium seed also contains ascorbic acid, aucubin, beta-carotene, beta-sitosterol, potassium, riboflavin, selenium, sodium, chromium, cobalt, fiber, linoleic acid, magnesium etc. Psyllium seed can be marketed as whole seed or the husk or husk powder according to convenience of consumers. Psyllium seed is an intestinal cleanser and stool softener for both animals as well as humans therefore it is used as traditional medicinal herb in Asian countries.

Market Segmentation:

Psyllium seed market is segmented on the basis of application as therapeutics application, industrial application, animal feed etc. In therapeutics, Psyllium seed is used for constipation, diarrhea, high cholesterol, heart disease, blood pressure, obesity, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. In industry, Psyllium seed is used to prevent soil erosion, prevent landscaping, preventing crumbling of solid ingredients as a result of moisture retention. In animal feed, psyllium seed husk is used to move sand from animal’s digestive system without any harmful effect.

Psyllium seed market is segmented on the basis of industrial applications as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic industry. In food industry, psyllium seed can be powdered and used in health drinks, ice creams, breads, biscuits and other bakery products. Psyllium seed is also used in cereal breakfasts by many athletes. In pharmaceutical industry psyllium is used as thickening agent for capsule formation. In cosmetics industry, psyllium seeds can be used in forms like paste or power in anti-aging herbal products for skin care.

Psyllium seed market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Psyllium seed market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Psyllium seed is originated from Iran and increased its travel from Asia to Europe. Production of psyllium seeds mainly comes from Arab world, Afghanistan, Egypt, North India, Sindh, Baluchistan etc. for medicinal purposes. Europe is emerging in psyllium seed market for consumption as well as production. Currently, India is the largest producer of psyllium seeds.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Psyllium seed have number of health benefits such as constipation, diarrhea, high cholesterol, heart disease, blood pressure, obesity, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease which is increasing demand for psyllium seeds in global market. Other applications of psyllium seed in various industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry is increasing which drives the market for psyllium seeds globally. Psyllium seed is used as an animal feed which is helping animals without any side effects, therefore the demand for psyllium seed as animal feed is gaining interest in global market which states that the psyllium seed market is expected to in forecast period.

Psyllium seed Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the psyllium seed market include Keyur Industries, Atlas Industries, JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Abhyuday Indutries, Satnam Psyllium Industries, Rajganga Agro Product Pvt.Ltd., Shree Mahalaxmi psyllium Pvt. Ltd., Ispasen Remedies, Jyotindra International, Shubh Psyllium Industries are among these.

