Proton Pump Inhibitors Industry: Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

By 2022, the Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Marketis estimated to reach US$ XX Mn, up from US$ XX Mn in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Proton pump inhibitors are a group of drugs whose main function is a pronounced and long-lasting reduction of gastric acid secretion in the linings of the stomach. They irreversibly block the enzyme process that actively transports gastric acid from parietal cells to the gastrointestinal lumen in the form of hydrogen-potassium adenosine triphosphate (proton pump). Proton pump inhibitors are used to relieve the symptoms of gastro-oesophageal reflux diseases (GERD), gastritis, peptic ulcers, Dyspepsia, Barrett’s oesophagus, Gastrinomas and other conditions that cause hypersecretion of gastric acid.Proton pump inhibitors are among the most widely used medications in the world, with the first one, omeprazole, being on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer acceptance of novel drug delivery systems, launch of new products, increasing shift from prescription drugs to over-the-counter products, and rising prevalence of peptic ulcer and other gastro-intestinal disorders are the key factors propelling the growth of the market.Conversely, the increasing use of generic drugs hampers the market growth. Consumers in isolated and rural regions tend to prefer the common antacids to deal with ulcer & other gastro-intestinal conditions.

Market Segmentation

The global proton pump inhibitors market is fragmented mainly on the basis of the drug type.

Drug Type

Omeprazole

Rabeprazole

Pantoprazole

Lansoprazole

Dexlansoprazole

Esomeprazole

The patent license of drug Esomeprazole expired in the year 2015, which is the major reason for the likely domination of Omeprazole & Lansoprazole in the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

North America had the dominant market share in 2015, which is mainly attributed to a consistent launch of new products and a rapidly increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is flooded with numerous gastrointestinal drug products in addition to a large patient pool with gastro intestinal problems. This creates a need for curative drugs and is expected to drive the market growth remarkably.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players dominating the proton pump Inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Global Services, LLC.Many other companies in this field are adopting product enhancements and launches, acquisitions, and agreements as their key business strategies in order to top the global market.

