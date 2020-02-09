Protocol Analyser Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2028

Protocol Analyser Market Overview

Protocol analyser is a device which is used in the testing and verification of various network elements to monitor the network performance and ensure network reliability within the considered network elements. The data packets generated by various protocols such as Fiber channel (FC), PCI express (PCIe) and other advanced switching interconnections. Protocol analysers provide the detailed statistics on the current and recent activity of the network, to test antimalware programmes and point potential vulnerabilities, detecting unusual levels of network traffic and to search for specific data strings in packets. Although not intended to replace firewalls, spyware or other detection programmes, but the use of network analysers as a counter measure can minimise the probability of an attack. Modern protocol analysers like Wireshark can even spot rudimentary problems on their own and perform statistical analysis with the captured data. Regardless of features, protocol analysers work in the same basic way. They allow themselves into the network stack and copy all traffic out to a buffer or file while most protocol analysers will place the network driver into “promiscuous mode” allowing these tools to retrieve all traffic that enters the network stack instead of gathering traffic destined for the system itself.

The global protocol analyser market is expected to witness a substantial rise in the future attributed to the development of application specific protocol analysers, increase in the use of wireless applications such as Local Area Network (LAN) and Wide Area Network (WAN). Such factors are major drivers which are forwarding the global protocol analyser market. Protocol analysers can be much of a time sink involving several protocol decodes to be remembered and requires expert know-how knowledge on operating these devices. Such technical knowledge deficiency is diverting customers in investing in this product other than that the global protocol analyser market is a growing market in the services sector in the present years. The protocol analysers have covered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Protocol Analyser Market Segmentation

According to the type, the protocol analyser market can be segmented into –

Vector Network Analyser (VNA) – measures the impedance of the device based on both the magnitude and the phase.

Scalar Network Analyser (SNA) – measures the impedance of the device based on the magnitude and not the phase.

According to the various applications, the protocol analyser market can be segmented into –

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Broadcast and Media

According to the various production regions, the protocol analyser market can be segmented into –

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Protocol Analyser Market Regional Overview

The protocol analyser market is majorly dominated by the IT dominated countries such as United States, Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan. Countries such as the United States, South Korea and Canada having developed the finest intelligence systems in the world housing technological giants such as Intel, AMD, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Dell possess enormous production and sales chains for the protocol analyser market. Developing nations such as India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus are steadily moving towards producing and exporting protocol analysers and within the aforementioned period they are expected to hold major portions in the global protocol analyser market.

Protocol Analyser Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global protocol analyser market are:

EXFO Telecom.

Hitex Embedded Tools and Solutions.

Keysight Technologies.

TeleDyne Lecroy.

JDS Uniphase Coorporation.

Teledyne LeCroy.

Tektronix Incorporated.

Averna Technologies.

Acta Ltd Advanced Communications.

Nanjing PNA Instruments, Ltd.

Utel Systems.

