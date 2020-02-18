Prothioconazole Market | Growth | Trends | Outlook (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Prothioconazole Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Prothioconazole is one of two triazole fungicides (the other being epoxiconazole) reported to still provide a high level of eradicative and protective control of Septoria tritici.

Geographically, the global Prothioconazole market has been segmented into EMEA, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific The Latin America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017. The next is EMEA. Brazil is the largest consumption country and its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017

The worldwide market for Prothioconazole is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fox Fungicide

Prosaro Fungicide

Cereals Xpro Fungicide

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Soybeans

Canola

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Prothioconazole product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Prothioconazole, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Prothioconazole in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Prothioconazole competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Prothioconazole breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Prothioconazole market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Prothioconazole sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

