Proteomics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2023

Global proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Proteomics involves study of all the functional proteins and their large scale production. Proteomes are the entire set of proteins, produced or modified by an organism. One of the major developments in proteomics is the identification of potential new drugs and treatment of diseases. Proteomic technologies are playing important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and medicines. Proteomics market his expected to grow with the rise of technology and preference and awareness for personalized medicines. Proteomics is being used to find new methods to diagnose and treat major life-threatening diseases such as cancer and genetic disorder. Further, aging population and increasing personal healthcare expenditure and expenditure by the government is expected to augment the market. However, high cost of personal medicine, imposed tax on proteomics instrument and R&D development in the developed economies is expected to hinder the market in near future.

Global proteomics market segments include proteomics reagents, instrumentation, services and applications. Proteomics instruments include Protein microarray, Spectroscopy (Mass and NMR), X-ray crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis and others. Proteomics reagents is similar to instruments. Proteomics services includes protein identification, gel-based proteomics services, and liquid based services and others. Protein microarray has the highest market share in instrument market whereas immunoassays dominate the reagents market. The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America leads the market with over 50% market share due to contribution from US based market players and robust R&D exploration. Europe has the second highest market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan are expected to lead the Asia Pacific market growth.

The key players of global Proteomics market include ActivX Biosciences, Inc., Bayer AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GeneSystems Inc., Danaher Corporation, ASTERAND PLC and so on. Other companies profiled in the report include Affymetrix, Inc., Amgen Inc, Applied Biosystems, Inc, Biacore International AB, Genzyme Corporation, Luminex Corporation, MRM Proteomics Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and so on. M&A, product expansion, product launch and partnership are the key strategy adopted in the global Proteomics market. Global Proteomics market players are constantly focusing on expansion, product launch, R&D, innovation and technological advancement. Rising competition makes global Proteomics market dynamic and fast growing. Additionally, the report also provides detailed & insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Research methods and tools

The market study of proteomics has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key proteomics market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global proteomics market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, By Proteomics

2. Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, Proteomics Instrumentation

3. GLOBAL Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, By Proteomics Services

4. Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, By Proteomics Application

5. Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Proteomics Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Proteomics Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Proteomics Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

