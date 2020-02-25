Protein Production Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Protein production, the method of generating some quantity of a specific protein in biotechnology
This study considers the Protein Production value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Prokaryotic Expression Systems
Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Academic Research
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bio-Synthesis
Sigma-Aldrich
Thermo Fisher Scientific
NEB
GenScript
ATUM
Promega
Lucigen
Bitesize Bio
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Protein Production market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Protein Production market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Protein Production players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Protein Production with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Protein Production Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Protein Production Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Protein Production Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Protein Production Segment by Type
2.2.1 Prokaryotic Expression Systems
2.2.2 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
2.2.3 Yeast Cell Expression Systems
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Protein Production Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Protein Production Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Protein Production Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Protein Production Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Academic Research
2.5 Protein Production Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Protein Production Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Protein Production Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Protein Production by Players
3.1 Global Protein Production Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Protein Production Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Protein Production Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Protein Production Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Bio-Synthesis
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.1.3 Bio-Synthesis Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Bio-Synthesis News
11.2 Sigma-Aldrich
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sigma-Aldrich News
11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific News
11.4 NEB
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.4.3 NEB Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NEB News
11.5 GenScript
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.5.3 GenScript Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GenScript News
11.6 ATUM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.6.3 ATUM Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ATUM News
11.7 Promega
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Protein Production Product Offered
11.7.3 Promega Protein Production Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Promega News
11.8 Lucigen
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Protein Production Product Offered
