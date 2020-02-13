Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2028

The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Protein hydrolysates not only act as healthy ingredients in infant formula, sports nutrition, and clinical nutrition but also impart the desired characteristics, improve shelf-life stability, and play a key role as emulsifiers and dispersing agents in food products such as spreadable and dressings. In the meat processing industry, hydrolysates play a role as water-retaining agents, and also to enhance the juiciness of meat. Currently, phosphates are used extensively for enhancing the succulence of meat in the meat processing industry, but given the demand for clean label products, that is products with natural ingredients, phosphates are likely to get substituted by bioactive ingredients such as protein hydrolysates.

The report analyses the market share of the protein hydrolysate ingredients on the basis of the type of ingredient, product form and end use. A section of the report highlights protein hydrolysate ingredients demand, product wise. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the protein hydrolysate ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are protein hydrolysate ingredients key players of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the protein hydrolysate ingredients space. Key players in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market includes Arla Food Ingredients, Glanbia Plc, FrieslandCampina N.V., Kerry Group Plc, Hilmar Ingredients, Armor Proteines, Davisco Foods International, Inc. (Agropur Inc.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Carbery Group Limited, and A. Costantino & C. spa.

Key Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Milk Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Casein Hydrolysates

Plant Protein Hydrolysates

Meat Protein Hydrolysates

By Product Form

Powder

Liquid

By End Use

Infant Formula

Clinical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces & Spreads

Others

An important aspect of infant formula gaining attention is their content. Around 30% of infants fed with conventional formulae suffer from gastrointestinal discomfort such as colic and constipation. Protein hydrolysates play an important role in terms of infant formula products in the fast growing health and wellness sector, and are vital ingredients in these products. However, various concerns related to the digestion of protein-based formula and lactose intolerance in infants as well as adults, particularly in Asia Pacific regions, is resulting in an increase in the demand for protein hydrolysate-based infant formula, sport nutrition, clinical nutrition, etc. This, in turn, represents significant potential in terms of opportunity for manufacturers to enter into the market.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

MEA

