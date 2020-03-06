Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2015 – 2025

Proteins are the organic macromolecules that are composed of long chain of amino acids. Protein crystallization and crystallography is the process for the formation of small protein crystals. This process is widely used by industrial and scientific purposes. Proteins normally functions in aqueous environments thus protein crystallization process is generally carried out in water. The main goal behind protein crystallization and crystallography is to develop well ordered protein crystals that overcome the inherent fragility of protein molecules. Many factors such as purity of proteins, concentration of proteins, pH, temperature of medium, additives (buffers) and precipitation (such as ammonium sulfate and polyethylene glycol) may influence the process of protein crystallization and crystallography.

The major factor influencing the market growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market is the development of new technologies. The factor enables to develop new area of advancements for this market and hence drives the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market. In addition, increasing need for high resolution information on protein structures will further drive the growth of crystallization and crystallography market. The other factor that stimulates the growth of crystallization and crystallography market includes increasing government grants and research and development activities in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries which demand the utilization of crystallization and crystallography techniques. Furthermore, emergence of advance technologies like X-ray-free electron lasers in protein crystallization and crystallography market increases the number of users and drives the market growth. However, lack of skilled and knowledgeable personnel to operate this technique will restrain the growth of this market. In addition, high cost and time consuming method further restrains the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market. Moreover, protein crystallization method is limited to specific types of protein molecules that will also restrain the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market.

