Protein Bar Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

Global Protein Bar market intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Protein Bar market dynamics.

Protein Bar market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Protein Bar trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Protein Bar industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Protein Bar market is expected to grow 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Protein Bar market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., MARS, Incorporated., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Whitewave Foods Company, Small Planet Foods, Inc., PREMIER NUTRITION CORPORATION, Quest Nutrition, LLC, MusclepharmÂ®.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Protein Bar market report includes regions US, Canada, Mexico, Spain,UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, japam, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Rest Of the World with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Protein Bar Market:

October 2017: Kellogg Co. plans to buy niche protein-bar company RXBAR for USD 600 million, joining other big food makers in tapping new brands to make up for falling sales of sugary, processed products.

February 2017: A unit of food giant General Mills Inc. has invested in a Denver-based company that makes non-dairy, vegan-based protein bars and nut spreads for an undisclosed amount.

Protein Bar Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Evolving Fitness Trends

– Availability of Bars with Reduced Allergen and Gluten-Free Content

– High Demand for Portable Convenience Foods



Restraints

– High Prices of the Products

– Strong Competition from Cereal Bars

– High Sugar Content and Sub-Standard Flavor

