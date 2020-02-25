Protective Relay Market 2019 Comprehensive Research, Growth Rate, Key Vendors, Size, Share, Demand and Applications To 2027

Protective relay market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, Protective relay market growing need of Electric Power in developed as well as developing nations will result in an imminent growth in the Protective relay market

Protective Relay Market Synopsis:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global protective relay market has been projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6% during the forecast. The report also revealed that the market is anticipated to scale a decent valuation towards the end of 2027. The rising complexities in the architecture of switchgear have intensified the need for protective relays for the detection of faults and operational efficiency. Protective relays facilitate the detection and rectification of defects such as high voltage, low voltage, etc. Thus, the growing demand for protection against major accidents is likely to dictate the growth trajectory of the protective relay market in the forthcoming years.

An upsurge in energy consumption has been witnessed in recent years. The global population explosion is expected to further fuel demand for energy which is poised to aid the expansion of the protective relay market. In addition, the shift towards the adoption of renewable energy is also projected to augment the market over the next couple of years.

The influx of investors is prognosticated and is likely to have a positive influence on the growth of the protective relay market in the foreseeable future. Product development and innovation as a response to the increasing demand for reduced carbon intensity and higher operational efficiency are presumed to drive the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Get Free Sample “Protective Relay Market Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/918

Competitive Dashboard:

Littelfuse Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Beckwith Electric Co. Inc. (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (U.S.), ZIV Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Cooper Industries (Ireland), Alstom Group (France), ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd. (Canada), NR Electric (China), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Protective Relay Market Segments Analysis:

By voltage, the global protective relay market has been segmented into high, medium and low.

By protection mechanism, the protective relay market has been segmented into feeder, transmission line, motor, transformer, generator, and busbar.

By end-user, the global protective relay market has been segmented into marine, renewable, and utilities.

Protective Relay Regional Market Analysis:

By region, the global protective relay market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific houses the world’s most populous nations with accelerating economic growth rate. The growing number of energy distribution projects being undertaken in these country-level markets are expected to dictate the growth trajectory of the protective relay market in the region. Furthermore, the region is shifting towards renewable sources of energy. It is further expected to augment the regional market. North America and Europe are two important growth pockets. These regional markets are anticipated to remain highly lucrative through the forecast period.

Industry News:

In August 2018, Carlo Gavazzi, an international group focused in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic equipment, has announced the launch of DEA71 and DEB71, two of its latest Earth Leakage Monitoring Relays. The equipment is designed to be used with an appropriate circuit breaker and CTG Series Core Balance Current Transformer.

In November 2018, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp, West Penn Power, has conducted inspections and equipment across its service area as a measure to prepare for the winter season. Substantial control buildings with protective relays had their heating systems checked.

In November 2018, the leader in the digital transformation of automation and energy management, Schneider Electric, has announced the launch of upgradations for the architecture of its EcoStruxureTM Power digital energy management system. The latest upgradations include the introduction of Easergy P3 system and arc flash protection relay for the protection of end-users and the equipment.

Browse Complete Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/protective-relay-market-918

Study Objectives of Protective Relays

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Protective Relay market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Protective Relay market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East & Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, End–Users, Voltage Range and Regions

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Protective Relay market

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]