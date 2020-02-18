Protective Coating Resin Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecast

The global protective coating resin market is growing at a significant pace owing to the increasing need for protective coatings in industrial equipment and machineries in automotive, infrastructure and construction industries. Protective coating resins have unique properties such as excellent adhesion and resistance to abrasion, impact and chemical.

On the basis of formulation, the market has been segmented into solvent borne and water borne, among others. The rising demand for environment-friendly or volatile organic compounds (VOCs) free protective coating resins from countries such as Germany and France is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Geographically, the global protective coating resin market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific protective coating resin market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to high demand from China and India. China is the largest market for protective coating resins, globally, with major demand coming from the marine industry.

Most of the key players in the global protective coating resin market have a competitive advantage over other manufacturers. The threat of new entrants in the markets of China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries is high because of low cost of raw material and labor.

