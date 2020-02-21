Protective Clothing Market to Witness Robust Growth Throughout the Forecast

Recent development in the global protective clothing market is primarily due to rapid enhancement in technology and stringent regulations by governments of various developed countries, which mainly include countries of North America and Europe.

On the basis of material type, the protective clothing market is categorized into aramid and blends, polyolefin and blends, polyamides, and PBI. Among these, the aramid and blend category is anticipated to occupy a major share in the market, primarily owing to its mechanical strength and heat resistant properties.

High cost of protective clothing is a major restraining factor of this market. Many companies are not able to purchase this clothing in bulk numbers due to high cost. Apart from this, increase in automation can also hinder the growth of the protective clothing market. For instance, in automobile industry, the number of workers has reduced due to automation, which has led to restrict the market growth.

Meta aramid and para aramid are the two types of aramid fibers that are used in making protective cloths. Meta aramid provides excellent resistant to heat, radiation, and chemical; whereas, the para aramid provides high strength. However, the demand for PBI-based protective cloths is also witnessing a good growth in this industry, owing to its properties such as thermal stability and flame resisting nature.

Based on region, the protective clothing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North America holds the largest market share, owing to stringent governments’ regulations and awareness of safety among employees. However, the APAC market is also anticipated to grow as a result of rapid industrialization and increase in investment in the construction industry.

Various industries have also considered employees’ safety as a major concern and have also started to address the same. Furthermore, they are also arranging training programmes for employees regarding the use of this type of clothing. Developing countries such as India, China, and Taiwan are anticipated to boost the market, owing to the increase in construction activities.

