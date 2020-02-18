Protective Clothing Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects For Players: Ansell, Lakeland Industries Inc., 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Royal Ten Cate NV. & Sioen Industries NV

Recent development in the global protective clothing market is primarily due to rapid enhancement in technology and stringent regulations by governments of various developed countries, which mainly include countries of North America and Europe. Various industries have also considered employees’ safety as a major concern and have also started to address the same.

Some of the major companies operating in the global protective clothing market are Ansell, Lakeland Industries Inc., 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Royal Ten Cate NV., Sioen Industries NV, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

On the basis of material type, the protective clothing market is categorized into aramid and blends, polyolefin and blends, polyamides, and PBI. Among these, the aramid and blend category is anticipated to occupy a major share in the market, primarily owing to its mechanical strength and heat resistant properties.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

