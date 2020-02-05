Protease Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Protease Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A protease (also called a peptidase or proteinase) is an enzyme that performs proteolysis: protein catabolism by hydrolysis of peptide bonds. Proteases have evolved multiple times, and different classes of protease can perform the same reaction by completely different catalytic mechanisms. Proteases can be found in Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, Bacteria, Archaea and viruses.

Microbial protease owing to significant demand from the industry accounted for substantial share in terms of revenue in the global protease market. In dairy industry, rennin is the major protease in demand and it has application in cheese making process. Detergents and soaps industry is a major source for growth of global protease market due to increasing demand from both domestic and industrial applications. As an enzyme additive in feed, protease is expected to experience rapid growth in demand from livestock industry. The innovations in protein engineering technology and government policies are expected to drive the global protease market over the forecast period.

The global Protease market is valued at 1700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Ab Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies Co.

Dyadic International, Inc.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd

Amano Enzymes, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/s

E.i. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Koninklijke Dsm N.v.

Novozymes A/s

Segment by Type

Animals

Plants

Microorganisms

Segment by Application

Bioremediation

Food And Beverages

Detergents And Soaps

Paper And Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

